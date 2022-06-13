Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

