Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,559 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $127.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

