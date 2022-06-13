Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE BXP opened at $96.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.