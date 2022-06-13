Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 764 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $127.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.83.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,562,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,443 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,513. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

