BMO Capital Markets Trims Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price to C$44.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.20.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$40.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.69. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total value of C$510,124.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,996.52. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,534.56.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

