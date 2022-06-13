Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,197,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,375 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 14.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 4.65% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $525,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 377,120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $84.91 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

