Boson Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $1.51 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and $1.51 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

