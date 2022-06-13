Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 263 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of IDEX worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $185.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $179.30 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.95. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

