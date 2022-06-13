Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 785 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $152.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

