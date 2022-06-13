Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $27,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after purchasing an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.