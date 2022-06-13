Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $37.99 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $37,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,561,000 after purchasing an additional 267,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $146.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average is $157.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.