Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $459.02 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,502,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.5% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $459,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $223.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average is $268.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $217.09 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

