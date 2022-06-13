Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $119,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $11,065,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $140.53 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day moving average is $164.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

