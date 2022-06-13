Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $524.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $575.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

