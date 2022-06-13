Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $61,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

