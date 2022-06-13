Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,231,000. Cars.com comprises about 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 3.62% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 37.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 25.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $643.97 million, a P/E ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.