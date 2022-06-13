Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,148.53 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,384.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2,633.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

