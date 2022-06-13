Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Braze to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of BRZE traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,731. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

