BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BCTXW stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter.

