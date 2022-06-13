Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 over the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.