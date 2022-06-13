Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $7,445,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $522.01. The stock had a trading volume of 64,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,375. The company’s 50 day moving average is $575.66 and its 200-day moving average is $592.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

