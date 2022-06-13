Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $7,445,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $19.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $522.00. 46,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,375. The firm has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $575.66 and a 200 day moving average of $592.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

