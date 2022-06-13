Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) PT at $40.20

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Parsons by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.