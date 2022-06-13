Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) PT at $12.00

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTI. Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $8.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

