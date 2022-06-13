Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 90.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 237,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $383,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 253,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after buying an additional 75,494 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

