BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BRP to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.27.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $63.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.