BTIG Research Cuts Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $100.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lovesac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

