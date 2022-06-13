Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FIGS worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 391.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 29,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405 in the last quarter.

FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.