Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 102,202 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,798,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,136.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

