Bullseye Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,028 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of International Money Express worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $736.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,384.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,589,451.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,351. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMXI. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

