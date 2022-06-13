Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

BG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.75.

NYSE:BG opened at $106.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

