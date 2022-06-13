Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of Burlington Stores worth $60,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Burlington Stores by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.53.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

