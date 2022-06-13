Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Raised to $1,600.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,866.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,282.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,281.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,478.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,049.81 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cable One’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 67.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cable One by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 811.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 22.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.