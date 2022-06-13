Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

CALT opened at $18.66 on Monday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

