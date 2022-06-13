Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$87.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$82.83 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$37.82 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.9999993 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total transaction of C$823,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,016,984.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,922 shares of company stock worth $22,072,103.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.