Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,957,000 after purchasing an additional 764,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 125,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

