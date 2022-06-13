Capital Southwest Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $530.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

