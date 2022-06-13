Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.10

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 4494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Bank of America began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,087,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,176,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,818 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 806,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 247,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.