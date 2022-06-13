CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Position Lifted by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 168.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 135,621 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of CDNA opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.83. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $96.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.
In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,567 shares of company stock valued at $640,336 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CDNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.
CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
