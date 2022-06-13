Castleark Management LLC Acquires 313,705 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 313,705 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 2.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $54,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.90.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $3.54 on Monday, reaching $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 85,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.