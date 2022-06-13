Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 0.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $14.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.36. 31,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,841. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.42.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

