Castleark Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $50,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,115 shares of company stock worth $22,652,399. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

NYSE EW traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,239. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

