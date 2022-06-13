Castleark Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,350 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $8,437,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.59. 6,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.