Castleark Management LLC Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 257.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820,800 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 0.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Energy Transfer worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,954,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

