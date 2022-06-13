Castleark Management LLC Has $56.27 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.1% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $56,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,685,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,751,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 120,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 213,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.70 on Monday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

