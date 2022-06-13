Castleark Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Ping Identity worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Ping Identity by 136.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 599,177 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after acquiring an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,309,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PING. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Ping Identity stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $17.37. 16,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.