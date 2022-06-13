Castleark Management LLC Raises Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.21% of Option Care Health worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,923 shares of company stock worth $576,168. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.50. 6,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPCH. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

