Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 33.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.37. 2,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.00. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,605,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,938,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,584,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,294 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

