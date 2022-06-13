Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 2.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ulta Beauty worth $67,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 131,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $19.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $387.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.93 and a 200 day moving average of $387.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

