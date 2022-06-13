Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Up 120.0% in May

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CPARU traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,706. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $981,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

